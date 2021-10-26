Giles Ley
AVILLA — Giles E. Ley, 66, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died Oct. 21, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Crystal Tackels
GARRETT — Crystal L. Tackels, 40, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Terry Thomas
GARRETT — Terry Lee “Butch” Thomas, 71, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2021.
Northern Indiana Funeral Care is handling arrangements.
Jeremy Kumfer
AVILLA — Jeremy L. Kumfer, 43, of Avilla, died Oct. 19, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
James Delventhal
AUBURN — James W. Delventhal, 87, of Auburn, died Oct. 17, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Norma Yoder
AUBURN — Norma Jean Yoder, 91, of Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Michael Buchs
FORT WAYNE — Michael E. Buchs, 78, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 15, 2021.
Northern Indiana Funeral Care is handling arrangements.
Mary Cobbs
WATERLOO — Mary Cobbs, 92, of Waterloo, died Oct. 15, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Donnie Crager
WATERLOO — Donnie Crager, 59, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Karen Farabee
WATERLOO — Karen A. Farabee, 73, of Waterloo, died Oct. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Norma Emerick
HAMILTON — Norma Ann Emerick, 70, of Hamilton, died Oct. 18, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Keith Lehman
PLEASANT LAKE — Keith E. Lehman, 74, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 18, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Jeffrey Ferguson
KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Ferguson, 66, of Kendallville, died Oct. 22, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Gladys Galbraith
KENDALLVILLE — Gladys Juanita Galbraith, 94, of Kendallville, died Oct. 15, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
