Giles Ley

AVILLA — Giles E. Ley, 66, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died Oct. 21, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Crystal Tackels

GARRETT — Crystal L. Tackels, 40, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Terry Thomas

GARRETT — Terry Lee “Butch” Thomas, 71, of Garrett, died Oct. 19, 2021.

Northern Indiana Funeral Care is handling arrangements.

Jeremy Kumfer

AVILLA — Jeremy L. Kumfer, 43, of Avilla, died Oct. 19, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James Delventhal

AUBURN — James W. Delventhal, 87, of Auburn, died Oct. 17, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Norma Yoder

AUBURN — Norma Jean Yoder, 91, of Auburn, died Oct. 21, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Michael Buchs

FORT WAYNE — Michael E. Buchs, 78, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 15, 2021.

Northern Indiana Funeral Care is handling arrangements.

Mary Cobbs

WATERLOO — Mary Cobbs, 92, of Waterloo, died Oct. 15, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Donnie Crager

WATERLOO — Donnie Crager, 59, of Waterloo, died Oct. 16, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Karen Farabee

WATERLOO — Karen A. Farabee, 73, of Waterloo, died Oct. 20, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Norma Emerick

HAMILTON — Norma Ann Emerick, 70, of Hamilton, died Oct. 18, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Keith Lehman

PLEASANT LAKE — Keith E. Lehman, 74, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 18, 2021.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Jeffrey Ferguson

KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Ferguson, 66, of Kendallville, died Oct. 22, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Gladys Galbraith

KENDALLVILLE — Gladys Juanita Galbraith, 94, of Kendallville, died Oct. 15, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

