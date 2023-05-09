Arrested in DeKalb County
Sa Sa Aye, 24, of the 4300 block of Mirada Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. April 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremiah Ricks, 38, of the 3100 block of Pittsburg Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. April 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle with no license with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mark Hensinger, 59, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. April 28 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kelsey Pinkowski, 29, of the 200 block of North 2nd Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. April 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Travis Milledge, 36, of the 5100 block South, C.R. 100, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. April 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Greggory Royer, 58, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. April 28 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Profitt, 66, of the 5100 block of C.R. 19, Garrett, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. April 28 by Butler Police on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony.
Bethany Rivers, 34, of the 5400 block of C.R. 40, Butler, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. April 29 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Yoquelet, 50, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. April 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Anthony Wright Franz, 28, of the 1300 block West, C.R. 275 North, Angola, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. April 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while suspended with prior and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Roy Jarnagin, 54, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. May 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of terms of bail and fraud, both Level 6 felonies.
Amy Ullom, 36, of the 3000 block of McArthur Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. May 1 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Jennifer Oliver, 37, of the 1600 block of East Kammerer Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. May 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and theft with prior, both Level 6 felonies; and false identity, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Barton, 34, of the 11200 block East, C.R. 750 South, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. May 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony McCoy, 55, of the 100 block of Conlog Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. May 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Seth Clements, 32, of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. May 3 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.