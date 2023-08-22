Varsity Boys Soccer
Garrett wins first three matches
GARRETT — Garrett’s varsity boys soccer team has jumped out to a 3-0 start to the 2023 season.
The season began with a 2-0 home win over Prairie Heights on Aug. 14.
Both Railroader goals came in the second half, one from Asher Hallam and one from Chase Leech. Mahlan Dircksen and Findley Romanetz had assists.
The following night, Garrett was a 1-0 winner over East Noble.
Gabe Armstrong scored the only goal of the match in the second half, assisted by Leech.
Thursday, the Railroaders traveled to LaGrange and returned with a 4-0 win over the Lakeland Lakers.
Leech scored twice. Armstrong and Luke Coffman also tallied for Garrett. Hallam added an assist.
Netminder Braydon Kennedy made on save against Prairie Heights, 10 saves in the East Noble match and seven against Lakeland.
Varsity Volleyball
Railroaders open season with winGARRETT — Garrett’s varsity volleyball team opened the 2023 season with a three-set victory over Prairie Heights, winning 25-22, 25-20, 25-16, in an Aug. 15 match at the Paul Bateman Gym.
Kyana Martinez led the Railroaders with 12 kills. She added a block, served four aces and led the team with 19 digs.
Delaeni Hixson contributed five kills, Kelsey Bergman had four and Sarah DePew chipped in with three.
Bergman and Emma LaPato served three aces each. Kennedy Hutton had 14 digs and LaPato added 11. Rebecca Yarian had 15 assists.
Varsity Cross Country
Railroaders run at DeKalb Invitational
WATERLOO — Garrett cross country teams got in a little workout Aug. 15, competing in the 4,000-meter DeKalb Invitational.
In the boys’ race, Gavin Weller was sixth overall at 13 minutes, 52 seconds. Nate Presswood was 16th at 14:19.60 and Carter Coffman was 24th at 14:36.80.
Aiden Boltz was 36th at 15:15.80, Kohen Smith was 40th at 15:23.90 and Conner Boltz was 41st at 15:24.80.
Damian Castro was 68th at 17:09.50, Wade Kirby was 69th at 17:09.60, Dawson Hedges was 78th at 17:19.90, David Kueber was 87th at 17:48.20 and Ramon Sierra was 91st at 17:55.40.
In the girls’ race, Elly Cossairt was 13th at 17:54.0. Adelle Romanetz was 19th at 18:35.60.
Brooklyn Jacobs was 32nd at 20:00.80, Addison Ebert was 33rd at 20:05.30 and Molly Martin was 38th at 20:46.90.
Bailey Hedges was 42nd at 21:07.60. Jada Spiece was 45th at 21:10.70. Ayla Gilbert was 56th at 22:36.60. Madysin Stevens-Dewitt was 61st at 23:59.30.
Garrett teams run at South Side
FORT WAYNE — Garrett’s boys placed first and the Railroader girls were second at the Bill Walker Memorial South Side Invitational Saturday.
Garrett’s Gavin Weller won the boys’ race with a new course record time.
Carter Coffman was fourth with Nate Presswood ninth. Aiden Boltz placed 13th, Kohen Smith was 15th and Conner Boltz finished 19th.
Elly Cossairt placed second overall to lead the Railroader girls.
Garrett also had Adelle Romanetz in 11th, Charlotte Lemen in 13th, Brooklyn Jacobs placing 24th and Molly Martin finishing 25th.
