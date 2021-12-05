Wrestlers go 5-0 at Super Duals
BENTON — Seven wrestlers were undefeated as the Garrett Railroaders defeated all five of its opponents at the NECC Super Duals at Fairfield Saturday.
The Railroaders defeated Fremont 54-22, West Noble 63-16, Lakeland 62-11, Fairfield 54-21 and Westview 68-12.
Kameron Baker, Cody Bickley, Kaidin Colburn, Jadyn Gilbert, Jovany Gomez, Chase Leech and Chandler Minnich were all unbeaten for Garrett.
The Railroaders visit Snider at Fort Wayne tonight, Dec. 7, and host Wawasee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Four reserve wrestlers unbeaten
MONROE — Garrett wrestlers Chris Newby, Xavier Nusbaum, Thomas Porter and Nate Wells were unbeaten at Adams Central Saturday.
