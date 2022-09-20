Donna Bock
GARRETT — Donna J. Bock, 59, of Garrett, died Sept. 11, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Tim Clevenger
FORT WAYNE — Tim L. Clevenger, 64, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Sept. 13, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Marjorie Schultz
GARRETT — Marjorie E. Schultz, 90, of Garrett, died Sept. 11, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Bradley
LAOTTO — Kenneth R. Bradley, 65, of LaOtto, died Sept. 14, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Terrence Mulcahey
LAOTTO — Terrence David Mulcahey, 74, of LaOtto, died Sept. 14, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Milly Finn
AUBURN — Milly L. Finn, 92, of Auburn, died Sept. 8, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ruby Tuttle
AUBURN — Ruby Tuttle, 93, of Auburn, died Sept. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dallas Christlieb Jr.
BUTLER — Dallas L. Christlieb Jr., 60, of Butler, died Sept. 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Lorene Gregory
BUTLER — Lorene G. Gregory, 93, of Butler, died Sept. 12, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Judith Long
HAMILTON — Judith Mae Long, 79, of Hamilton, died Sept. 13, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Dean Rosener
PLEASANT LAKE — Dean W. Rosener, 70, of Pleasant Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
James Anderson II
KENDALLVILLE — James Eugene Anderson II, 38, of Kendallville, died Sept. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Vurlin Nivens
KENDALLVILLE — Vurlin Rose Nivens, 94, of Kendallville, died Sept. 10, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Ric Riemke
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Jon Eric “Ric” Riemke, 54, of Edwardsburg, Michigan and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 11, 2022.
McGann Hay Funeral Home handled arrangements.
