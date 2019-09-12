GARRETT — An investigation at Garrett High School on Thursday “revealed no credible threat at this time,” DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said Thursday evening.
The sheriff said new allegations were made at the school regarding one of two boys involved in a shooting incident Sept. 2 in Garrett.
Cserep said the student involved will no longer be on campus, although he had been in attendance at some time during the school day Thursday.
The sheriff did not know at what time during the day the student was removed. He said all leads that have been reported are being investigated.
Cserep said the Garrett Police Department is investigating the shooting in Garrett on Sept. 2.
Revealing new details about the shooting, Cserep said the two boys, approximately 14 years old, “intended to play a prank on a known associate. They did so by allegedly firing a BB/pellet gun through a tent, hitting the associate.”
The shooting had not been previously described as a prank, and the type of weapon fired had not been disclosed.
Last week, Garrett Police said two boys, one a Garrett resident and the other from Fort Wayne, were taken into custody Sept. 4 in connection with the Sept. 2 shooting incident.
A news release said that Sept. 2 at approximately 10:41 p.m., the Garrett Police Department received an emergency medical call from the 400 block of East Keyser Street, reporting a man had been shot by a firearm. The victim, Thomas R. Bryant of Garrett, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Fort Wayne-area hospital for treatment, police said.
Garrett Police called on a detective and crime scene investigator from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post for assistance.
“Through this joint investigative effort, leads were developed, which quickly identified two juvenile males as the possible suspects. Once located, both juveniles and their parents were brought in for questioning,” the news release said. Both boys initially were taken to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Wayne, where they were held in protective custody.
The case was being handled through the DeKalb County Juvenile Probation Division, police said. Because the case is in the juvenile court system, names of the boys will be withheld from release, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.