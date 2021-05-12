GARRETT — The owners of an Auburn fashion boutique helped two area nonprofits and a retiring businessman in a single undertaking last year.
When the pandemic caused a temporary closure of All About You Boutique in Auburn and the permanent closing of their Shipshewana location a year ago, Kevin and Robin Heller were approached by a businessman who owned downtown Chicago and Shipshewana storefronts. He asked the Hellers if they might be interested in purchasing his entire inventory of ladies’ clothing. The owner was in his late 80s and ready to retire following the death of his wife, Joyce, for whom the clothing line was named.
At first, Heller said, he was not that interested in purchasing the merchandise, which he described as a “different style, different market” for the Auburn location but would have been a great fit had they retained their Shipshewana store.
Heller said he has soft spot in his heart for the St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic in Garrett that serves the uninsured and underinsured residents of Noble and DeKalb counties, having been treated at the clinic a while back.
The Curiosity Shop in Garrett donates much of its proceeds to the clinic, and the Hellers felt it was a win-win for everyone if they donated the merchandise to the thrift shop. Another goal was to help raise awareness of the shop and St. Martin’s, he added.
The next day, the Hellers decided to buy the entire lot of 2,000 pieces of clothing and racks.
Transporting the inventory that would nearly fill a semi-trailer to the Curiosity Shop in Garrett was another obstacle.
That’s when Team Quality Services in Auburn stepped up to lend them the use of a box truck, which they packed full of merchandise. Three pickup trucks were also loaded up with clothing.
With the help of volunteers, the items were moved to the Garrett site in one day and stored in the resale shop’s warehouse and sorted, to be brought out to the shop when space allows. The clothing line is for all seasons, from leisure casual to professional wear ranging in size from ladies XS to 5X. Since the items were new with original tags, buyers can comfortably gift them to others, as well.
The Hellers are pleased how well the items have been selling at the shop.
“Our hearts were so full,” Kevin Heller said of the donation. “It felt good.”
“The pandemic hit, and there was Kevin and Robin’s donation. It was huge, and we just needed to go get it,” said Connie Dicke, president of the Curiosity Shop board.
She thanked all volunteers who helped make it possible — Bonnie and Jerry Disque, Susan Smith, Carol Reese, Connie and Ron Dicke, Andrea Clarke, Stella Ritchie and Pete Lamp.
“They all made a difference,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.