Wrestlers sweep NECC Super Duals
LIGONIER — Garrett's wrestling team defeated all five opponents at the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals at West Noble High School Saturday.
The Railroaders shut out host West Noble 81-0 and Fairfield 84-0. Garrett also defeated Lakeland 69-9, Westview 71-12 and Fremont 59-15.
Seven wrestlers won all five of their matches Saturday: Colton Weimer, Hayden Brady, Kane McCormack, Tanner McMain, Wayne Wells, Chandler Minnich and Kamren Pelmear. Jack O'Connor was 4-0 for the day.
Keegan McComb, Sebastien Smith and Mathew William were 4-1. Brayden Baker was 3-2 in his matches.
The Railroaders host Adams Central in a dual meet Wednesday.
