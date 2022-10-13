GARRETT — The Garrett High School ICC Academy Government and Economics students are sponsoring a town hall-style event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Performing Arts Center.
The focus of the town hall is to introduce the public to school board candidates running for the GKB school board on Election Day, Nov. 8.
This event will feature incumbent school board member Tami Best, Luke Ice, Matt Freeze, Chuck Ostman and Brianne Haiflich.
The candidates will be discussing topics such as fiscal responsibility, school culture and school improvement projects. The public will be able to fill out a Google survey so that questions can be relayed to the school board candidates. People can go the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools’ website, gkb.k12.in.us, and click on the “Community Services” tab.
The public is invited to attend this program to understand the school board candidates’ agendas and aims. Enter Door 10 at the PAC. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the presentation to begin at 7 p.m.
