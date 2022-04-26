GARRETT — I am Rylee Fisher. I am currently employed at the Garrett State Bank as the marketing intern.
My favorite part of the program has been able to have the experience of working while still enrolled in school. I have been given more opportunities throughout the program and I am very thankful for it.
I highly recommend the program to future seniors because I have been able to do more with my career than what I could have done.
I would like to thank my C.E. teacher, Mrs. Ferguson, for the opportunity of being in her class along with my supervisors, Kyle Beckman and Sara Beth Kelham, for giving me the opportunity of being employed at the bank.
