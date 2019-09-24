Tuesday, Sept. 24
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett Plan Commission, Conference Room, Garrett City Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals, Council Chambers, Garrett City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Garrett Eagles 1357 Ladies Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn, 8:30 a.m.
Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 7 p.m.
LOOM No. 566, Auburn, lodge hall, 8:30 p.m.
AA meeting, St. Joseph basement, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners Court, 8:30 a.m.
TRIM (Try Removing Inches Monthly) weigh-in, Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, 5 -6 p.m., meeting follows. Phone 357-3617 for information
Tuesday, Oct. 1
City of Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 8:30 a.m.
GHS Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn, 11:15 a.m.
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett City Council, City Hall, enter door 16, 7 p.m.
Creative Crafters Club, DeKalb Co. Office Bldg., 10th Street entrance, 7 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
