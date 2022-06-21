Arrested in
DeKalb County
Tia Barnes, 27, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging an addictition treatment violation, a Level 6 felony.
Jessica Green, 32, of the 2700 block of C.R. 7, Auburn, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Spencer Bemis, 33, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. June 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violation, a Level 6 felony; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Barrand, 42, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. June 11 by Auburn Police on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Marcus Parson, 33, of the 1400 block of Swinney Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. June 12 by Auburn Police on charges of residential entry and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while never receiving a valid license and reckless driving, both Class C misdemeanors.
James Smith, 30, of the 200 block of South Division Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. June 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle while never receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Parker, 49, of the 200 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. June 12 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jason Steckley, 31, of the 200 block of C.R. 62, LaOtto, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. June 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Melissa Roberts, 53, of the 7500 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 7:09 a.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Villafuerte, 34, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of battery and public intoxication.
David Houlton, 44, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
David Dettmer, 63, of the 5900 block of C.R. 29, Auburn, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. June 15 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kevin Souder, 38, of the 100 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. June 16 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
