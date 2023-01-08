Varsity Girls Basketball
Railroaders defeated by Fairfield
BENTON — Garrett’s girls basketball team led Fairfield after one quarter, but the Falcons turned the tables the rest of the way for a 56-28 win Jan. 3.
The Railroaders led 12-7 after eight minutes of play, but Fairfield held the visitors to single digits in each of the final three quarters.
The Falcons (13-2) led 22-18 at halftime and 41-25 after three quarters.
The Railroaders got 12 points from Aida Haynes and 10 from Bailey Kelham.
Youth Softball
Softball camps planned
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Softball and the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center are partnering to host two softball camps Feb. 20-23 at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St.
A camp for children ages 4-6 years old as of Jan. 1, 2023 will take place from 4-5 p.m. each day. This camp will teach the basics of softball, as well as fundamentals of throwing, catching, hitting and fielding.
A camp for children ages 7-9 as of Jan. 1 will take place from 5-6 p.m. each day. This camp will introduce the purpose of the game and reintroduce the basics of softball. This camp will include a focus on hitting, throwing, catching and fielding.
The cost is $20. The registration deadline is Feb. 17.
To register, visit the JAM Center, call 357-1917 or go online at bit.ly/jamregisteronline.
Pitching clinic planned
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Softball and the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center will hold a softball pitching clinic for girls who are ages 10-14 years by Jan. 1, 2023.
The clinic will be held for six weeks on Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 15 at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St.
The cost is $30. The registration deadline is Feb. 13.
To register, visit the JAM Center, call 357-1917 or go online at bit.ly/jamregisteronline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.