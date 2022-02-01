Proposals sought for Garrett Hospital Aid Foundation
AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County is now accepting grant proposals on behalf of the Garrett Hospital Aid Foundation, all proposals must be submitted no later than Feb. 15.
Grants are awarded at the recommendation of the Garrett Hospital Aid Foundation board of directors to nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Garrett, Indiana.
Visit the Community Foundation’s website at https://cfdekalb.org/ and use the online grant portal to submit your grant proposal for the Garrett Hospital Aid Foundation.
For questions or more information, contact Hailey Carmer LaMaster at 925-0311 or program@cfdekalb.org.
