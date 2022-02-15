DECATUR — The consensus is that the Garrett girls have what it takes.
In the case of the second overtime of the Class 3A semi-final against Hamilton Heights at Bellmont Saturday, it took free throws.
The Railroaders hit 7-of-8 in the second extra session, including two monster pairs that made it a two-score game, and finished off a come-from-behind 50-48 win to advance to the evening game.
Nataley Armstrong hit a pair for a 48-43 lead with 59.4 seconds left. Camryn Runner scored the last of her game-best 22 points on a three-point play, and Garrett needed two more. Bailey Kelham obliged with 16 seconds to go, and a basket by Huskies just before the buzzer didn’t matter.
“Nat had struggled. We know she’s good, we know she can shoot them,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “She hit them when it mattered, and that’s what seniors do.”
Armstrong led the Railroaders in their 24th straight win with 14 points. She had five assists to set the all-time state record for assists in a season, raising her total to 242.
Kelham finished with 13 points and Morgan Ostrowski had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
McKayla Moran had nine points and 11 rebounds for Hamilton Heights, which played overtime for the third time in four postseason games.
Lapadot saw the Railroaders staying poised at the line, even though the white-hot Huskies gave them every reason to lose it.
Hamilton Heights finished 8-of-13 (62%) from three, hitting four in the first half and then four more in third quarter, when they completed a comeback from an early 14-2 deficit and tied the game 31-31 going to the fourth.
“We are not afraid to be emotional, but in situations like that, you can’t,” Lapadot said. “You’ve got to contain them because your emotions can get the best of you. That’s what I was most proud of. They just continued to fight.
“(Hamilton Heights) couldn’t miss a three. We’re playing great defense. We’re defending for 30-40 seconds and they’re just draining threes.”
The Huskies went up 37-33 with 2:35 to play in the fourth quarter with Moran scoring on a third-chance rebound. Hamilton Heights had had three possessions in the quarter in which they worked about a minute off the clock.
The Railroaders tied it when Makenna Malcolm, who had led the early charge with three threes, found Ostrowski for a basket with 26 seconds left.
The Huskies called both their remaining timeouts with 5.4 seconds to go, but missed a shot as time expired in regulation.
Garrett got the lead early in the first overtime when Faith Owen buried a three from the corner on her only shot attempt of the day. The Railroaders later led 43-40, but Runner hit two free throws with 35.4 seconds left, then hit the second of two with 12.4 on the clock to force a second overtime.
“Faith Owen couldn’t get a shot all day,” Lapadot said. “Competitive in the journey. She drains that big three. She very easily could have gotten frustrated.
“Morgan was hot early, then a couple of shots wouldn’t fall. She stayed calm. She stayed focused. She was huge all day, scoring, helping, rebounding. She was a beast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.