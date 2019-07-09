Tuesday, July 9

Weasel Social Club at 1 p.m. The Women Enthusiasts of Art, Stitchery Eating and Laughing (WEASEL) Social Club will meet at 1 p.m. Bring your projects, recipes and sense of humor. Join us for snacks and fun in the Community Room.

Wednesday, July 10

Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

• Adult Club to discuss “Peony in Love” by Lisa See. New members welcome. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.

• Genealogy Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Local History Room, led by Kerry Baumgartner.

• Card-making program will meet in the Community Room at 6:30 p.m. Led by Judy Rahrig, participants will make three greeting cards. No cost, stop by or phone to preregister. Space is limited.

Friday, July 12

Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Evening adult book club, 7 p.m. Join us to discuss “A Girl Named Zippy” by Haven Kimmel. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.

Wednesday, July 17

Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Summer Reading ends, Last day to turn in book form entries for adults

Monday, July 22

• Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.

• Adult Summer Readers named

Tuesday, July 23

WEASELS, 1 p.m.

