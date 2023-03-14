GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced these upcoming events:
3 Rivers FCU, JAM partnering for fraud workshop
The JAM Center and 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union are partnering for a free fraud workshop at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 20, as part of JAM’s In the Know! series.
The public is invited to learn about the techniques fraudsters use to obtain personal information, what they can do with it, and the steps the public can take to prevent it from happening to them.
Light snacks will be served.
To RSVP, contact 3 Rivers Community retail manager Bri Haiflich at bhaiflich@trfcu.org or 515-6329.
In the Know! is a monthly series hosted by the JAM Center to discuss topics of interest to the community.
Pickle ball, spin classes, pickup basketball
The JAM Center offers open pickle ball from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Pickle ball is free to play for JAM Center members and $5 for non-members.
Pickle ball combines elements of tennis and Ping-Pong, and is one of America’s fastest growing sports. Staff will be on site as well to teach those interested in learning how to play.
The JAM Center is now also offering spin classes four days a week. Spin classes involve pedaling on a stationary bike while the instructor guides you through a workout involving changing pace, speed, and resistance.
SpinFIT I for beginners will be offered Fridays 9:30-10 a.m. SpinFIT II will be offered Mondays 4:30-5:15 p.m., Wednesdays 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30-9:15 p.m. Those with all levels of fitness are invited to join either class at a time that meets their needs.
SCUBA course
An eight-week SCUBA course on Tuesday evenings begins March 28.
The cost is $350 for JAM Center members and $375 for non-members and includes equipment for the duration of the course. There are also two spots available for free for first responders.
Participants must be 12 years old or older.å
The registration deadline is March 23.
Call JAM Center aquatics and safety coordinator Alex Pruett at 222-0329 with questions.
Lifeguard courses
Two lifeguard courses will be offered this spring.
Successful completion of either course includes a two-year lifeguarding, CPR, AED and first aid certification and a one-year bloodborne pathogens certification.
The first class will take place April 14 from 4-7 p.m. and April 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested in this course must schedule and pass a swim test by April 10 and must complete seven hours of eLearning before April 14. Participants must also be at least 15 years old by April 14.
The registration deadline for the April course is April 10.
The second course takes place May 12 from 4-7 p.m. and May 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those interested in this course must schedule and pass a swim test by May 8 and complete the seven hours of eLearning by May 12. Participants must also be at least 15 years old by May 12, 2023.
The registration deadline for the May course is May 8.
First-time certification course fees for both classes are $210 for JAM Center members and $230 for non-members. Recertification course fees for both classes are $100 for members and $130 for nonmembers.
There is a $50 non-refundable deposit for both courses, which will be applied to the course fee once the swim test is passed. Swim tests can be scheduled by calling Pruett at 222-0329.
Lifeguards
The JAM Center is hiring lifeguards. To apply, visit myjamcenter.org/careers or pick up an application at the Welcome Center.
For more information about these and other events, call the JAM Center at 357-1917 or visit myjamcenter.org.
