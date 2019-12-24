GARRETT — More than 100 students at St. Joseph School in Garrett presented their annual Christmas program, “Christmas Begins with Christ,” on stage in the school auditorium in two performances Dec. 16.
Principal Jennifer Enrietto began the programs with a prayer.
Upper-grade class members re-enacted the traditional nativity scene at the conclusion of the program. Nativity participants included Michael Keesler as Joseph and Mary Keesler as Mary with their infant son, Daniel Keesler, as the baby Jesus.
Luke Keesler, Sully Chipman and Isaac Spare portrayed the three Wise Men; Kaitlin Keesler, Atalie Gullett, Savanna McNay and Ashley Moore played the parts of the angels; Joseph Bailey portrayed the part of the shepherd; Henry Oyer played the part of the innkeeper with Shayna Nodine as the innkeeper’s wife. Maggie Keesler, Alena Keesler, Hannah Keesler and Violet Keesler dressed as the stable animals.
Preschool students began the program with “Christmas Star,” “A Chubby Little Snowman,” “Little Snowflake” and “I’m a Great Big Snowman.”
The kindergarten class sang “It is Snowing,” “A Ride from Santa,” “No Room” and “What Can I Give Him?”
First-grade students sang “All I Want for Christmas,” “Five Big Shepherds” and “O Come, Little Children.”
Second-grade students sang “I’m Gettin’ Nuttin’ for Christmas” and “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow,” and recited “My Gingerbread House.”
Third-grade students sang “Christmas at Our School” and “One Small Child” and recited “A Christmas Blessing.”
Fourth-grade students sang “Happy Christmas Eve” and “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow,” and recited Isaiah 9:6.
Fifth-grade students sang ”A Reason for the Season,” “Jesus is the Gift” and “Emmanuel.”
Students and guests joined voices at the conclusion of the program to sing “Silent Night” during the presentation of the live nativity scene.
Music teacher Carol Shumaker directed preschool through sixth-grade students for the singing of special holiday songs. This marks her 18th year as director.
St. Joseph teachers helped decorate the stage and gym.
