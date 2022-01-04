Varsity Boys Basketball
Railroaders defeated at Wawasee tournament
SYRACUSE — Garrett’s boys basketball team lost both games in the Wawasee tournament Dec. 29.
In the morning game, host Wawasee was a 56-38. In the consolation game, the Railroaders were defeated by Rochester 46-40.
The one-two punch of freshmen Maddux Everingham and Myles Everingham combined for 29 points. Maddux Everingham led all scorers with 17 points, including five threes. Myles Everingham added 12, all on threes. Senior Keaton Dukes added 10 points.
Wawasee led 20-10 after a quarter and 48-28 after three quarters.
Garrett was led by Tyler Gater, who had nine points and Jaxson Fugate, who had eight. Kyle Smith had seven and Drayton Myers had six.
In the consolation game, Rochester led a tightly-contested game 30-29 entering the fourth quarter. The Zebras outscored Garrett 16-11 in the fourth.
Paul Leasure had 13 points and Tarick McGlothin added 12 for the Zebras. Luke Hunting added nine.
Garrett was led by Gater’s 11 points and nine from Myers. Fugate and Konner DeWitt had six points each. Smith and Luke Coffman added four apiece.
Varsity wrestling
Garrett competes at Al Smith
MISHAWAKA — Garrett had several wrestlers earn places at the two-day Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka Wednesday and Thursday.
The meet brought together some of the best individuals in the state, with wrestlers representing Bellmont, Bloomington South, Carroll, Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus East, Concord, Crown Point, Elkhart, Snider, Hobart, Indianapolis Cathedral, Jimtown, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Merrillville, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Northridge, NorthWood, Penn, Peru, Plymouth, Prairie Heights South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, Warsaw, Wawasee, Westfield and Zionsville in the field.
The Railroaders had three wrestlers advance to Thursday’s action, Hayden Brady (120 pounds), Brayden Baker (145) and Chase Leech (152).
Leech finished in fifth place. Brady and Baker finished in eighth place.
Two Prairie Heights wrestlers earned places. Brock Hagewood (132) scored a pin in his last match to finish fifth. Sam Levitz (145) lost a 2-1 decision to finish sixth.
