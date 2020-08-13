GARRETT — A Garrett toddler diagnosed with cancer at 6 weeks old was the grand marshal in a birthday parade in honor of her second birthday Wednesday.
Kenzlee Knight celebrated her special day sitting on her mom’s lap while riding in a shiny Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled roadster. The vehicle was loaned out from Kendallville Powersports and driven by Corey Dailey of Waterloo who works for the dealership. Kenzlee’s parents are Kayla Gierhart and Sean Knight of Garrett.
Members of the Garrett Police Department escorted the procession of nearly 50 vehicles, fire trucks and other vehicles. The parade also included about two dozen riders from the Redneck Militia and Blacktop Mafia clubs, who waved flags, held up signs with birthday wishes and balloons and cheered to spectators along the parade route.
The parade began at Tireville at the Mile Corner and continued south past Kenzlee’s home on North Randolph Street and along Baltimore to Cowen Street. Well-wishers cheered and waved from along the parade route as they drove past.
Gierhart mentioned to co-workers at Miller’s Merry Manor that she wanted a parade to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and the plans soon came to fruition.
Since Kenzlee was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at less than two months, she has undergone 18 rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and 11 antibody therapy treatments at Riley Hospital for Children.
Kenzlee slept on the way to the parade, according to her mom, but was wide awake when greeting the well-wishers, dressed in a personalized T-shirt, tulle ballerina skirt and glittery sandals.
She likes lively music, the movie “Frozen” and loves to dance, Gierhart said of her daughter.
Kenzlee is one of seven children in the blended family ranging in age from 4 months to 18 years old. Family and friends gathered at their North Randolph Street home to celebrate after the parade, observing social distancing.
Knight is not undergoing treatment at this time while doctors watch for signs the disease has not spread. While still in a wait-an-see mode, her mother said the best treatment for now is prayer.
