Police to 'Fill a Cruiser' Sunday
GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department, in conjunction with Garrett High School's Garrett Claus project, will host a "Fill a Cruiser" holiday drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the police department, 200 N. Cowen St.
The public is invited to bring new, unopened toys, children's clothing and cleaning supplies to the police department. Items will be donated to the Garrett Claus project for distribution to children in need within the City of Garrett.
