Arrested in Noble County
Hollis J. Morse, 48, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. June 18 on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
LaGrange County
Sterling Bastin, 55, of the 100 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested June 22 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Christopher Saboski, 47, of the 2000 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. June 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cory Balyeat, 28, of the 7300 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested at 4:08 a.m. June 16 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Long, 39, of the 100 block of East Hanna Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. June 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
Cody Nelson, 30, of the East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. June 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lorie Shaffer, 49, of the 2000 block of South Ogden Street, Ossian, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. June 16 by Auburn Police on charges of false informing, a Class A misdemeanor, and assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tristin Brown, 32, of the 500 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. June 17 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant for a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Sajecki, 28, of the 4300 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. June 17 by Auburn Police on a Steuben County warrant.
Tyler Wyss, 26, of the 200 block of South Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. June 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Sauer, 32, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. June 18 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Douglas Wolf, 57, of the 2800 block of Mauldin Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. June 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Alicia Mullins, 23, of the 500 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. June 18 by Garrett Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Darynn Vinson, 20, of the 6000 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. June 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of minor in possession, a Class C misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
David Hernandez Gomez, 42, of Washington Street, Angola, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. June 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eliza Janes, 22, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. June 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sheri Williams, 36, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sabrina Furar, 27, of the 600 block of North Williams Street Angola, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. June 21 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court for probation violation hearing.
Matthew Braun, 38, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. June 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Hassie McPherson, 29, of the 800 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. June 23 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Danny Montoya, 36, of the 3400 block of C.R. 51, Butler, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. June 23 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
