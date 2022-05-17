Scott Michael Egly
GARRETT — Scott Michael Egly, 40, of Garrett, died May 10, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Mettert
GARRETT — John David Mettert, 72, of Garrett, died April 28, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dallas Savage
GARRETT — Dallas Q. Savage, 87, of Garrett, died May 11, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marguerite Black
AUBURN — Marguerite C. “Peggy” Black, 97, of Auburn, died May 9, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Shirley Clifford
AUBURN — Shirley Ann Clifford, 82, of Auburn, died May 12, 2022.
Services took place today, May 17, in Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Steven Dice
AUBURN — Steven E. Dice, 76, born in Auburn, died May 12, 2022.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Jacob Schoenherr
AUBURN — Jacob Edward Schoenherr, 24, of Auburn, died May 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Charles Boehme Jr.
WATERLOO — Charles LeRoy Boehme Jr., 60, of Waterloo, died May 9, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Michael Gayan
WATERLOO — Michael E. Gayan, 71, of Waterloo, died May 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Norma Ladd
HAMILTON — Norma Jean Ladd, 94, of Hamilton, died May 11, 2022.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Clark
KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth Wayne Clark I, 66, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died May 7, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Hobart Poyser
KENDALLVILLE — Hobart Michael Poyser, 79, of Kendallville, died May 11, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joseph Carnahan Sr.
ORLAND — Joseph L. “Joe” Carnahan Sr., 76, of Orland, died May 12, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Betty Lewis
ORLAND — Betty Joan Lawrence Lewis, 92, of Orland, died May 11, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
