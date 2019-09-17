GARRETT — Monday at approximately 4 p.m., Garrett Police, with assistance from the Auburn Police ERT and Indiana State Police SWAT team, simultaneously executed two search warrants for illegal narcotics and firearms.
One of the search warrants was executed in the 100 block of South Cowen Street, while the other warrant was executed in the 100 block of South Hamsher Street.
Four Garrett residents — three men and one woman — are now facing charges after the execution of the search warrants, police said:
• Dakota Aikins, 22, of Garrett is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Krista Miler, 20, of Garrett, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
• Andrew Woehnker, 25, of Garrett, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and
• Brian Phillips, 55, of Garrett, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
