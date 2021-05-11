GARRETT — Garrett’s Board of Works heard an encouraging report last week from Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
At its May 4 meeting, the board of works renewed the city’s agreement with the partnership at $14,749, the same rate as last year.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, King called 2020 a “record-breaking year from a dollar-investment standpoint.
“What we saw was it was a time to hit the pause button, with companies realizing where to make their dollar investments strategically. DeKalb County was the benefactor of several consolidations,” he said.
King reported some $145 million in investments in DeKalb County in the manufacturing, distribution and commercial sectors.
What was found over the last year was the need for community broadband for people working from home and when eLearning became everyday life for a period of time, he said.
King praised Garrett’s new residential developments on the south side of town, noting broadband and housing go hand-in-hand. He said a strategy is in the works to provide new residences ranging the spectrum from executive to low-income.
He also noted the lack of available “talent” and willing workers in the county for openings in both industries and small businesses is a definite hang-up to growth, another goal for the Partnership. When people come to the area for these jobs, they will need places to live, King added.
“Our goal is to continue to grow our economy, be an asset to our community, attract business and industry — and right now attract talent to fulfill the need for our industry,” he said.
In other business, City Planner Milton Otero reported 15 applications have been submitted for the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. Webb Concrete Construction will contact all applicants to set up appointments.
The May 25 Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals have been canceled. Otero reported 93 improvement permits and six unsafe violations to date.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers received 132 calls for service from April 19 to May 2. Officers issued 18 traffic warnings, wrote 15 traffic tickets, investigated two property damage accidents and one city ordinance call.
Officers made 16 arrests: five traffic, three warrants, one battery and eight drug arrests that include two for methamphetamine, two paraphernalia and four multiple drug arrests.
The board also approved the purchase of a fully-equipped 2021 Ford Explorer from Bill Yoder Ford for $43,049 to replace the current K-9 vehicle.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the city swimming pool has been filled and will be tested next week. Mosquito spraying is set to begin this week.
Work on the first phase of the Randolph Street beautification project is complete, with new sidewalks installed and grass and trees planted.
The project included removal of 25 old trees, replaced by 38 street- and sidewalk-friendly new trees. Plans are to continue this project in the future, Mossberger said. The trees will be fed, shaped and trimmed by the city.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser thanked his 32 firefighters for their dedication and for all they do in the community in honor of National Firefighters Day. Mayor Todd Fiandt also offered thanks for their good work.
The board approved nearly doubling the city’s internet speed to 100 megabytes per second on a four-year contract with Auburn Essential Services at a cost of $648.95 per month.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported hydrant flushing has begun. Residents noticing cloudy water are to contact the city utility office. In most cases, the water will clear up by leaving it run for a few minutes, he added.
City Engineer Aaron Ott told board members the sewer extension project at C.R. 19 and S.R. 8 is 95 percent complete.
Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schlosser announced the recent retirement of Jeff Bartels, who worked at the plant for 31 years.
Electric Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported electric utility workers have been busy with continuing system improvements.
Workers recently rebuilt the 100 block south between Harrison and Walsh streets. They are working to rebuild alleys between Lee and Walsh streets to allow a new feed direction to Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools and the JAM Center.
The next Board of Works and Common Council meetings will take place Tuesday, May 25 instead of May 18. The Board of Works meets at 8:30 a.m., and the Council meets at 7 p.m.
