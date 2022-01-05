GARRETT — A 40% jump in medical assist incidents in 2021 comprised most the Garrett Fire Department’s end-of-year activities, according to a report from Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser.
Last year, firefighters responded to 318 medical assist calls compared to 227 the previous year, according to the report. Werkheiser said 26 of the medic calls in 2021 were COVID-related.
Overall, the department totaled 551 incidents in 2021 compared to 425 in 2020, with most incident types remaining about the same. Eight building fires were recorded in 2020, with seven in 2021. The report showed 16 motor vehicle accidents with injuries in 2021 versus 14 the previous year. The department was dispatched to 57 calls that were canceled en route last year, compared to 52 in 2020.
Werkheiser also recorded 167 fourth-quarter calls from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021 including 89 medical assists, 22 dispatched but canceled en route calls and four gas leaks.
