Thursday, Aug. 26
4:45 p.m. — Varsity girls golf with Fairfield, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at Westview.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with Heritage, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at East Noble.
Friday, Aug. 27
7 p.m. — Varsity football with DeKalb, here.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. — Middle school cross country at Panther Run, Prairie Heights.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country at Panther Run, Prairie Heights.
10 a.m. — Reserve football at DeKalb.
10 a.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Heritage, here.
Monday, Aug. 30
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Leo.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at Angola.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Churubusco with Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Westview.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Lakeland, here.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
5 p.m. — Middle school girls soccer with Angola, here.
6:15 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Angola, here.
Thursday, Sept. 2
4:30 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Churubusco.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at DeKalb.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Fremont.
Friday, Sept. 3
7 p.m. — Varsity football with Churubusco, here.
