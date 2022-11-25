GARRETT — It involved a little more than a coat of paint, but a century-old Garrett home now has a bright future.
Minutes before students returned to see their work, crews for RBT Business Center had some last-minute tasks to complete.
“We finished five minutes before you got here,” Alyssa Schendel said.
“The shelves weren’t even up this morning,” her husband Beau Schendel chimed in. “It’s a fun time, the last few days of seeing it really come together.”
“Little details matter,” she added.
Donated to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District earlier this year by 1963 graduate Steven A. Fike, the approximate 1,200-square-foot home at 308 S. Guilford St. was in need of some tender loving care. Online property records via Beacon GIS indicate the house was built in 1900, but it may actually be older than that.
Beginning this spring, approximately 150 students in Garrett High School’s principles of construction classes cleared debris from the home.
Earlier this month, students got the chance to see the finished home that’s ready to go on the market.
Instructor David Martin saw first-hand how the house looked this spring when cleanup efforts began.
“I’m pretty excited about the way it looks,” he said. “We started working on it back in February. We got in there and there were piles of junk and garbage, some of the walls and stuff were kind of falling apart.
“My kids went through and cleaned out all of the garbage — we filled multiple dumpsters with garbage. We brought in tools and started ripping out the walls (and found) no insulation,” Martin said. “We found out the second floor along the doorway was actually held up by a 1x6 — not structurally up to code or anything.”
While Martin missed some of the renovation efforts — he and his wife had a baby — when he returned, dry wall had been set. This year’s students had the opportunity to put in floors, trim around doors and windows, and baseboard trim around the house.
“It was just amazing to watch it transform into what it is now,” Martin said.
“Personally, I knew it was going to turn out good just for the fact I know Beau and I’ve seen some of the things RBT has done,” he continued. “It was just kind of surprising after we had done all of the trim and a lot of the caulking to see it all come together.”
To Martin’s knowledge, this is the first time Garrett students were involved in a total flip that included cleanup and rebuilding.
“It was donated to the school and they reached out to us to see if we could partner up and put it back together,” Beau said. “That’s exactly what we did.”
“They had all these kids that were wanting to be in the building trades class. We got super excited and wanted to work with them,” Alyssa added.
After completing the cleanup and demolition of unusable pieces, students helped pick out the cabinets, floors, paint colors and exterior siding. Students also laid floors, baseboard trim and bottom cabinets alongside RBT’s subcontractors, mechanicals, electricians, plumbers, HVAC and general helpers to completely change the look of the house.
“It was a good group effort,” Beau said.
What was originally a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has been remade into a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, including a laundry room and master suite on the main floor.
The kitchen features a butcher block herringbone countertop with white subway tile backsplash and vinyl plank flooring. Custom cabinets are highlighted with gold pulls.
Plumbing, framing, roof and windows were also greatly improved in the project.
“We put over $100-grand ... into this thing. We definitely put in a lot of money and a lot of time,” he said.
“There’s really slim margins, but it’s something we like to do, and we told the school that it’s bringing value back to the community and giving a home that will last many more years than potentially what it could have,” Alyssa added.
“We like to do it right,” she continued. “We like to have licensed people and we like to bring a high quality workmanship to the area.”
The revamped home, Beau said, is already enticing neighbors to take efforts to spruce up their properties, “and the next thing you know, you have a block that really looks put together.
“That’s the neat thing about it,” he continued. “It’s contagious.”
The Schendels estimate this is the 12th house flip they’ve done in Garrett, maybe 50 flips and countless apartments. This is the first time RBT has worked with the school district in a collaborative effort.
Beau is a Garrett graduate and several generations of his family are Garrett graduates. Alyssa is a Carroll graduate, but “I fell in love with the small town, the community and the people,” she said. “I’m here to stay.”
“The project itself was wonderful,” Martin said. “Kids might be doing this to their own houses one day.
“They may buy a house and flip it or live in that house. A lot of the things we watched and did in that house are things they do as a job or it might be things they do in their own home.
“I just think it was a great experience for everybody — one side understanding the hard that goes into it and the other side building skills and knowledge of how to do those jobs.
“There’s not much better you can do,” Martin summed up. “You get the one end of tearing it apart and the other end of remodeling and rebuilding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.