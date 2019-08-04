Nicolaas Brouer

ANGOLA — Nicolaas Lee Brouer, 56, died July 26, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Raymond Zimmerman

ANGOLA — Raymond R. “Pete” Zimmerman, 49, of Angola, died Monday, July 29, 2019.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is handling arrangements.

Morris Whitlock

ANGOLA — Morris Neal “Morrie” Whitlock, 97, of Angola, died Monday, July 29, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.

Mona Shaffer

ASHLEY — Mona F. (Boyd)Shaffer, 87, of Ashley, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.

DuWayne Goings

AUBURN — DuWayne E. Goings, 85, of Auburn, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Ellen Bowen

BUTLER — Ellen Jean (Oberlin) Bond Bowen, 93, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

H.E Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler handled arrangements.

Wanda Weicht

BUTLER — Wanda Lee (Hicks) Weicht, 71, of Butler, died Monday, July 29, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.

Neil Lucas

CORUNNA — Neil E. Lucas, 85, of Corunna and formerly of Kendallville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is handling arrangements.

JoHanna Pinnington

FORT WAYNE — JoHanna Morgen Pinnington, 21, of Fort Wayne, died Friday August 2, 2019.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.

Kenneth Vice

FREMONT — Kenneth Homer Vice, 86, of Long Beach Lake, Fremont died Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home of Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Leslie

GARRETT — Robert Martin Leslie Jr., 61 of Garrett, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett is in charge of arrangements.

Warren Herendeen

KENDALLVILLE — Warren J. Herendeen, 78, of Kendallville and formerly of Garrett, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.

Steven Workman

KENDALLVILLE — Steven C. Workman, 74, of Kendallville, died Saturday July 27, 2019.

Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, handled arrangements.

Cheryl Schinbeckler

KENDALLVILLE — Cheryl (Parsons) Schinbeckler, 69, of Kendallville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Charolette Lautzenheiser

KENDALLVILLE — Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser, 59, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Ross Arnold

KENDALLVILLE — Ross Arnold, 72, of Kendallville died Friday, August 2, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel is handling arrangements.

David Kile

KENDALLVILLE — David Oliver “Dave” Kile, 92, of Kendallville, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Sara Leland

PLEASANT LAKE — Sara E. Leland, 33, of Pleasant Lake, died on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home in Angola handled arrangements.

Patricia Kern

ST. JOE — Patricia J. (Pritchett) Kern, 85, of St. Joe, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.

Betty Edmonds

WAWAKA — Betty Jean (Smolinske) Edmonds, 86, of Wawaka, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.