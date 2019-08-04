Nicolaas Brouer
ANGOLA — Nicolaas Lee Brouer, 56, died July 26, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Raymond Zimmerman
ANGOLA — Raymond R. “Pete” Zimmerman, 49, of Angola, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is handling arrangements.
Morris Whitlock
ANGOLA — Morris Neal “Morrie” Whitlock, 97, of Angola, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home in Angola is handling arrangements.
Mona Shaffer
ASHLEY — Mona F. (Boyd)Shaffer, 87, of Ashley, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.
DuWayne Goings
AUBURN — DuWayne E. Goings, 85, of Auburn, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Ellen Bowen
BUTLER — Ellen Jean (Oberlin) Bond Bowen, 93, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
H.E Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler handled arrangements.
Wanda Weicht
BUTLER — Wanda Lee (Hicks) Weicht, 71, of Butler, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.
Neil Lucas
CORUNNA — Neil E. Lucas, 85, of Corunna and formerly of Kendallville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is handling arrangements.
JoHanna Pinnington
FORT WAYNE — JoHanna Morgen Pinnington, 21, of Fort Wayne, died Friday August 2, 2019.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.
Kenneth Vice
FREMONT — Kenneth Homer Vice, 86, of Long Beach Lake, Fremont died Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home of Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Leslie
GARRETT — Robert Martin Leslie Jr., 61 of Garrett, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett is in charge of arrangements.
Warren Herendeen
KENDALLVILLE — Warren J. Herendeen, 78, of Kendallville and formerly of Garrett, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Steven Workman
KENDALLVILLE — Steven C. Workman, 74, of Kendallville, died Saturday July 27, 2019.
Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, handled arrangements.
Cheryl Schinbeckler
KENDALLVILLE — Cheryl (Parsons) Schinbeckler, 69, of Kendallville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Charolette Lautzenheiser
KENDALLVILLE — Charolette Ann Lautzenheiser, 59, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Ross Arnold
KENDALLVILLE — Ross Arnold, 72, of Kendallville died Friday, August 2, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel is handling arrangements.
David Kile
KENDALLVILLE — David Oliver “Dave” Kile, 92, of Kendallville, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
Sara Leland
PLEASANT LAKE — Sara E. Leland, 33, of Pleasant Lake, died on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home in Angola handled arrangements.
Patricia Kern
ST. JOE — Patricia J. (Pritchett) Kern, 85, of St. Joe, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.
Betty Edmonds
WAWAKA — Betty Jean (Smolinske) Edmonds, 86, of Wawaka, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
