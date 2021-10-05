GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler district’s budget is moving one step closer to adoption.
At its Sept. 27 meeting, the school board held public hearings for the 2022 school budget, capital projects plan and bus replacement plan.
Under the proposed budget, taxpayers in the district will see a 4.31% increase in the property tax levy to raise $5 million, up from the current $4.9 million levy. The 2022 budget will be adopted at the board’s Oct. 25 session.
No one offered public comment at any of the hearings.
Proposed capital project plans in 2022 include a roofing project at $130,000; the first phase of middle school boilers at $200,000; and parking lot repair at $20,000, for a total of $350,000.
The 2023 capital plans include a roofing project for $180,000, a chiller in the middle school for $100,000 and phase two of the middle school boilers at $20,000, totaling $380,000.
In 2024, capital project plans include $215,000 for a roofing project; $20,000 for parking lot repair; $75,000 for air conditioning in the high school locker room and $100,000 for paving the bus lot, for a total of $410,000.
Proposed capital expenditures for the next three years include:
• 2022 — $30,000 for a cargo van, $8,000 for a mower, $12,000 for a trailer and $30,000 for projectors, totaling $80,000.
• 2023 — $35,000 for athletic scoreboards, $30,000 for projectors and $20,000 for a computer server, for a total of $85,000; and
• 2024 — $35,000 for a maintenance van, $35,000 for a maintenance truck, $10,000 for a mower and $10,000 for a computer server, totaling $90,000.
The bus replacement program provides for the purchase of two buses each year from 2022 to 2026 at a cost of $285,000 per year.
Nearly 600 parents and teachers met last week for conferences at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett, Principal Kristi Surfus reported.
That equates to 85% of the students. Surfus noted 68 families responded they did not need a conference. A total of 94% of families either came to a conference or said they did not need one. Thirty-six who responded did not show up for conferences.
“We appreciate all the hard work that went into that day and the families,” Surfus said.
Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden said parents of students who were struggling were invited to teacher conferences. He reported a pretty good attendance of walk-ins, about 50 in grades 6-8. Several families had people in quarantine and could not attend, he noted.
Fielden said some students are failing in classes at this point; some are two or more grades below expected norms or have shown no growth. To that end, an after school study table has been organized for all three grades on Thursdays to focus on organization, prioritizing and completing missing assignments.
Once students are caught up, the focus will be to work on study strategies with hopes to reduce the number of those needing credit recovery in the summer.
He reported things seem to be getting back to normal, with guest speakers coming to the school, and field trips including the eighth-grade going to Hartford City for a Civil War re-enactment. Junior Achievement classes begin soon, he added.
High School Principal Matt Smith told board members parent/teacher conferences focused on those students with a grade of D or F by midterm. Smith also challenged teachers to contact three or more families of students who are doing well.
“With all that in mind, we had 396 forms of communication — could be email, phone or voice message, in-person and virtual contacts,” Smith said.
Currently, 108 students, or about 18% of the student body, have a failing grade. He and Assistant Principal Justin Weber have begun meeting with those students, first the those with multiple failing grades he numbered at 27.
After meeting with 18 of those students so far, the biggest problem is missing or late assignments.
“It really doesn’t connect with ability,” he said, but mostly apathy. “We will see what we can do to overcome that.”
On the positive side, 82% are doing well, Smith said.
He noted all sophomores and any interested junior students will take the PSAT test prior to the next board meeting in October.
Career Development director Chad Sutton shared several updates.
His updates included framing of the second building trades project home in Brennan Estates and donations to the welding and horizontal trades programs. The welding class is fabricating custom fire pits and selling them for $235.
MacAllister Cat will bring heavy equipment, a skid loader and mini-excavator to the school for eight days for a level one caterpillar certification for the students that they can take right to the industry, Sutton said.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver because of a food supply chain issue, changes can be expected to daily menus based on what supplies are coming in and available. She praised the food service leaders for their flexibility in providing meals to students during this situation.
Negotiations are underway with the G-K-B Teachers Association to provide a quality contract, with a goal to having it done by the October board meeting, she added.
Weaver has been working with department heads to discuss how to relate to the district’s core beliefs. She also reported a recent COVID vaccine clinic at the school drew about 35 people including students, staff and community members.
The board also approved several items including:
• An electronic funds transfer resolution;
• Fund transfer resolution;
• A memorandum of understanding between G-K-B Schools and Brightpoint;
• A memorandum of understanding between G-K-B the Northeastern Center to provide a full-time social health counselor on site;
• Permission for an instructor to attend Collaboration in Charleston, Illinois on Oct. 12; and
• Permission to attend the FFA annual convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26-28.
The board accepted donations and grants amounting to $52,845, including $45,000 from the James Foundation for Collaborative Preschool; $3,000 from E&B Paving for the Career Development Program; $3,000 from Linda Madden for elementary student books and $1,500 from the DeKalb Community Foundation for the high school trip to Arizona. Another $2,529 in donations was accepted for extra-curricular activities.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of cafeteria employees Mataya Isham and Susan Grimm; the hiring of Dora Miller as elementary instructional assistant and Luke Ice as assistant middle school football coach.
