AUBURN — Amy Miller, CNA/QMA at Betz Nursing Home, was among 86 employees of American Senior Communities who were honored for their outstanding service to patients and residents.
The employees were recognized during ASC’s 19th Annual Quest for Excellence Awards Banquet at the Downtown Marriott Hotel in Indianapolis.
With nearly 11,000 employees across the state, the Quest for Excellence Banquet celebrates a team member from each community for dedication to his or her role and exemplification of ASC’s core values. Honorees included clinical staff, therapists and culinary staff, as well as business office, housekeeping and maintenance team members.
The event’s keynote speaker was basketball legend and Indiana resident Quinn Buckner. Buckner is one of only three men in history to win a championship on every level of basketball — high school, college, professional and Olympics.
“ASC’s Quest for Excellence Award winners promote and maintain the ASC culture of caring for others while demonstrating the highest level of integrity,” said ASC Chief Executive Officer Donna Kelsey. “These exceptional people embody ASC’s commitment by keeping its values of compassion, accountability, relationships and excellence as their highest priorities.”
ASC also recognized Swiss Villa as Healthcare Community of the Year and Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living as the Senior Living Community of the Year for 2019.
ASC provides a variety of services, including Moving Forward Rehabilitation, Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care, Skilled Nursing Care, Long Term Care, Respite and Hospice Care, and living centers, including garden homes and independent living apartments.
