Arrested in Noble County
Trey A. Rhodes, 26, of the 3600 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Petre Krleski, 43, of the 9300 block of Waters Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Nester, 70, of the 7900 block of C.R. 2, Edon, Ohio, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jayson Garringer, 45, of Auburn, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 5 felony charge of battery while armed with a deadly weapon; a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness; and a Class A misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury.
Jordyn Vacanti, 20, of the 6600 block of Bandon Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Sept. 8 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony.
Shaunna Hale, 32, of the 8800 block of South U.S. 35, Monterey, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fremiyah Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant, alleging carrying a handgun without a license and operating a vehicle while never licensed, both Class A misdemeanors.
Chloe Golojch, 19, of the 200 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 8 by Auburn Police on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Maiah Wallen, 18, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Sept. 8 by Auburn Police on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jill Hartman, 28, of the 1000 of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Cayla Morgan, 31, of the 10400 block of Covington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Skylar Gibson, 26, of the 300 block of Widney Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Nathan Allen, 35, of the 50 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Dustin McHale, 27, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Lawler, 36, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Sept. 11 by Butler Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Paul Smith, 40, of the 1400 block of Spring Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle without insurance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Patricia Roberts, 33, of the 6500 block of C.R. 7-A, Garrett, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class B misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance charge.
Austin Slone, 25, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Gary Heal, 52, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and Class A misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime, and criminal trespass, knowingly not having a contractual interest in property.
