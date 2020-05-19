My name is Hannah Coldiron. I am a CNA at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett. I decided to join the ICE program so that I could leave school early to go and work the other half of the day. I also joined for the multiple opportunities and dual credit online classes.
I work in the dementia unit of the facility. While the job can be challenging, stressful and overwhelming at times, having a plan and patience helps to get the job done. I have learned patience and passion working in the nursing home. I have been forced to work under pressure and have a plan to get the job done correctly and in a timely matter. I have been given the chance to learn more about each and every resident, their wants and needs, and who they are as a person.
One trait my mentor has that I hope to catch on and learn myself is being able to move on and not get so attached so easily. This trait helps make us more effective workers and be able to provide the same high-quality care to all residents.
I would 100 percent recommend the ICE program to other students because without this opportunity I would not be as far ahead as I am now.
Not only students, but employers should consider hiring more students through this program. Starting early and learning how to complete the job better and just being a better employee overall will get you farther and help you more in the future.
I would like to thank my teachers and parents for allowing me this chance to grow and succeed and get an early start on my dream career, and of course, all of Miller’s nursing staff for teaching me everything I know.
