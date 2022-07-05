GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved several personnel measures — including compensation packages — at its June 20 meeting.
The board approved a compensation package for administrative and non-certified employees with a base increase of 5%.
From 2016 to 2020, the classified staff received raises of 2%. In 2021, they received a raise of 3%. A $10 per day increase was also added for substitute teachers, now paying non-certified at $90, certified at $95 and GKB retired teachers $100 per day.
Several personnel recommendations were approved by the board.
At the high school, new hires include math instructor Devin Gingerich, Spanish instructor Esteban Coria, and science instructor Tim Herdegen. In the middle school, Peter Hoffman was hired as seventh-grade social studies instructor and Abigail Richards as instructional assistant. J.E. Ober Elementary will add instructors Kylee Hoot and Robin Young and instructional assistant Chelsea Neuhaus. Brittany Everidge was approved as part-time cafeteria employee.
The board approved the resignations of Adam Robertson as maintenance director and Becky Roland as custodian and the separation of employment of Christopher Mix and Aaran Sisson as custodial/maintenance employees.
James Benson was hired as Garrett assistant girls basketball coach and Josh Dakin as boys assistant basketball coach. The board accepted the resignations of assistant high school girls basketball coaches Tara Ostrowski, Doug Weaver and Jerod May. Middle school assistant cheer coach Logan Hedges also resigned.
In other action, the board approved the following actions:
• the bonding of deputy treasurer Beth Craighead Folzenlogel;
• the sale of the building trades house for $342,500;
• memorandums of understanding with The Bowen Center for the student assistance program, The Bowen Center service agreement and DeKalb Change Academy; and
• a SecondLifeMac buy back through which the school can recoup the value of retired Macs with plans to donate 10 devices to Miller’s Merry Manor for residents to use.
The school received a grant that will substantially reduce the cost of textbook rental for the next four years for students in kindergarten through grade 8 by eliminating tech fees.
Due to scheduling conflicts with administrators, the school board will meet on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. instead of Monday, July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.