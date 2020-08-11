Arrested in Noble County
Marcus A. Mitchell, 35, of the 5400 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Aug. 3 by Noble County law enforcement officers on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Mitchell was held without bond.
Aaron M. Dyben, 20, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information was provided. Dyben was held on $1,000 bond.
Arrested in Steuben County
Darrin T. Perkowski, 52, of the 5000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a misdemeanor warrant.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Deidri Greer, 41, of the 3400 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. July 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Blade, 41, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. July 29 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clinen McDonald, 33, of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. July 29 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Nicole Farrington, 47, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Carlos Martinez, 45, of the 300 block of West Maple Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. July 30 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joe Bright, 26, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. July 31 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery as a Class A misdemeanor and Level 5 felony.
Ryan Parsley, 20, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and use of a firearm in a controlled substance offense enhancement.
Jacob Arnold, 30, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. July 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a Noble County warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Cooper, 29, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. July 31 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a court hearing on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tobyn Smith, 19, of the 15900 block of Rupert Road, Grabill, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Aug. 1 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Craig Christian, 43, of the 400 block of C.R. 31, Ashley, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department in charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class and Class C misdemeanor.
Dale Swonger, 23, of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 1 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Thomas, 35, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Aug. 3 by Butler Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
