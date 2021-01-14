ELKHART — Garrett’s wrestling team traveled to Elkhart Wednesday to face Mishawaka and Penn.
The Railroaders lost both matches, losing to Penn 42-19 and falling to Mishawaka 42-36.
Garrett is 18-3 in all matches. Mishawaka is 17-5 and Penn is 12-6.
Colton Weimer (106 pounds) and Brayden Baker (132) won both matches for the Railroaders.
Weimer had a 15-second pin over his Mishawaka opponent and a 7-1 decision over his Penn foe. Baker had a 2:28 pin against his Mishawaka opponent and an 8-6 decision against Penn.
Keegan McComb (113), Hayden Brady (120), Wayne Wells (145), Chase Leech (152), Kolin Cope (160) and Doug Merriman (195) each won one match.
O’Connor’s loss came to Penn’s Pate Eastin, ranked second in the state. Cope’s loss came in overtime to Penn’s Aaron Steenbeke, ranked 11th in the state. Mishawaka’s Cody Timmerman (182) is ranked sixth in the state.
Mishawaka 42, Garrett 36
106 — Weimer (GR) wins by :15 pin over Woods (M). 113 — McComb (GR) wins by 3:56 pin over Thomas (M). 120 — Walker (M) wins by 11-4 dec. over Brady (GR). 126 — Fogarty (M) wins by :32 pin over McCormack (GR). 132 — Baker (GR) wins by 2:28 pin over Peacock (M). 138 — Sinkovics (M) wins by 1:57 pin over Gilbert (GR). 145 — Powell (M) wins by 6:37 pin over Wells (GR). 152 — Mabie (M) wins by 5-4 dec. over Leech (GR). 160 — Cope (GR) wins by inj. def. over Chavez (M). 170 — O’Connor (GR) wins by 3:13 pin over Hunsberger (M). 182 — Timmerman (M) wins by :45 pin over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) wins by 1:47 pin over Rider (M). 220 — Thomas (M) wins by 1:19 pin over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Binder (M) wins by 1:37 pin over Camp (GR).
Penn 42, Garrett 19
106 — Weimer (GR) wins by 7-1 dec. over Bennett (P). 113 — Denton (P) wins by 7-4 dec. over McComb (GR) 120 — Brady (GR) wins by 10-1 maj. dec. over Euesty (P). 126 — McMillen (P) wins by 5-1 dec. over McCormack (GR). 132 — Baker (GR) wins by 8-6 dec. over Hollyfield (P). 138 — Begley (P) wins by 2:59 pin over Gilbert (GR). 145 — Wells (GR) wins by 2:32 pin over Smith (P). 152 — Leech (GR) wins by 10-3 dec. over Mallery (P). 160 — Steenbeke (P) wins by 10-8 OT dec. over Cope (GR). 170 — Eastin (P) wins by 3:30 pin over O’Connor (GR). 182 — Williams (P) wins by 3:24 pin over Pelmear (GR). 195 — Grange (P) wins by 3:16 pin over Merriman (GR). 220 — Kendall (P) wins by 9-6 dec. over VanWagner (GR). 285 — Donati (P) wins by 1:13 pin over Camp (GR).
Wrestlers defeat Central Noble
ALBION — Garrett was a 72-10 winner over Central Noble in a Jan. 8 dual meet.
Keegan McComb (120 pounds), Brayden Baker (132), Jadyn Gilbert (138), Chase Leech (152), Kolin Cope (160), Jack O’Connor (170), Doug Merriman (195), Seth VanWagner (220) and Gage Camp (285) all won their matches by pin.
Colton Weimer (106), Hayden Brady (113) and Kane McCormack (126) were winners by forfeit.
Garrett 72, Central Noble 10
285 — Camp (GR) wins by 3:03 pin over Norris (CN). 106 — Weimer (GR) wins by forfeit. 113 — Brady (GR) wins by forfeit. 120 — McComb (GR) wins by forfeit. 126 — McCormack (GR) wins by forfeit. 132 — Baker (GR) wins by 1:09 pin over Wait (CN). 138 — Gilbert (GR) wins by 2:15 pin over Ernsberger (CN). 145 — Leffers (CN) wins by 18-7 maj. dec. over Wells (GR). 152 — Leech (GR) wins by 2:34 pin over Boots (CN). 160 — Cope (GR) wins by 1:43 pin over Weber (CN). 170 — O’Connor (GR) wins by 4:31 pin over Smith (CN). 182 — Copas (CN) wins by 4:40 pin over William (GR). 195 — Merriman (GR) wins by :57 pin over Clay (CN). 220 — VanWagner (GR) wins by 3:50 pin over Behm (CN).
