Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Scores through Aug. 1

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 197

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 191

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 190

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 182

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 177

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 173

Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 168

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 167

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 166

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 165

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 160

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 154

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 151

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 144

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 138

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 136

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 131

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 129

Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 127

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 125

Low scores — Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 36; Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 40; Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 41; Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 41.

Two-Man Scramble League

Scores through Aug. 1

Players Points

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 65

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 63

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 59

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 59

Joe Keb, Bob Keb 59

Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 58

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 58

Don Myers, Don Sproch 57

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 56

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 55

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 55

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 53

Austin Manth, Adam King 52

Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 51

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 51

Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 51

Dave Hippenhammer, Todd Anderson 51

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 50

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 48

Lenny Hutson, Wayne Nagel 47

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 46

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 45

Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 45

Shane Click, Dustin Hamilton 45

Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 44

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 42

Brock Diederich, Eric Kurtz 41

Steve Churchward, Doug Foy 39

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 34

Cole Krebs, Mark Rohm 33

Low scores — Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 33; Brock Diederich, Erik Kurtz 34; Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 35; Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 35; Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 35; Vic Clark, Curt Kula 35.

Tuesday Night League

Scores through Aug. 2

Players Points

Brock Diederich, Howard Marchand

MJS Apparel 426

Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 401

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus S&T 395

Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 370

Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter Fiechter Construction 364

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Garrett Bowl 362

Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson Nick’s Affordable

Tree Care 356

Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 355

Kyle Beckman, Nick Tony Garrett State Bank 353

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 348

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 347

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 347

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 340

Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 338

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 338

Mark Burnworth, Steve Weikart 337

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 330

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 327

Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds Littlejohn Auctions 327

Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower Open MRI 319

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 290

Mark Richardson, John Good 260

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Mark Richardson 37, Howard Marchand 38, Jeff Beerbower 38.

Wednesday Night League

Scores through Aug. 3

Players Points

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 371

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 344

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 328

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral

Home 326

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body

Shop #2 324

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 319

Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 317

Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 313

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 311

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb

Molded Plastics 309

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/

Amy Demske 307

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/

Colburn Customs 305

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 304

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 303

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country

Club 302

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body

Shop 301

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett

Veterinary Clinic #1 299

Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 292

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 288

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 273

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 273

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 271

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett

Veterinary Clinic #2 264

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe

Insurance 238

Low scores — Kyle Branscum 37, Jeff Webb 37, Don Myers 37, Bill Davidson 38, Grant Surfus 38, Tom Kleeman 38.

Thursday Morning League

Scores through Aug. 4

Players Points

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 175

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 174

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 173

Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 167

Greg Kolkman, Paul Hemsoth 167

Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 166

Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 165

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 165

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 159

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 159

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 158

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 155

Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 155

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 154

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 154

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 151

Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 151

Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 151

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 151

Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 150

Dewey Delong, Steve Houser 149

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 147

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 146

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 146

Steve Neumann, Mike Dietlein 144

Les Franken, Bob Jones 143

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 141

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 139

Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 139

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 137

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 136

Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 133

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 124

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 121

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 119

Jeff Kempf, Matt Bianski 116

Low scores — Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 33; Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 33; Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 33; Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 33; Les Franken, Bob Jones 33.

American Legion League

Scores through Aug. 4

Players Points

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 437

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 418

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 409

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 404

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 401

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 398

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 398

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 397

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 395

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 395

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 393

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 388

Jeff Kessler, Jonathan Kessler 384

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 377

Brock Diederich, Drew Omspacher 376

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 373

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 368

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 362

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 356

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 355

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 349

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 329

Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 319

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 316

Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 307

Dave Lochner, Lance LaLone 287

Low scores — Bobby Diederich 35, Brock Diederich 37, Howard Marchand 37, Mike Kleeman 38, Dave VanDerbosch 39.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.