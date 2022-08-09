Ladies League
Scores through Aug. 1
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 197
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 191
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 190
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 182
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 177
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 173
Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 168
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 167
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 166
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 165
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 160
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 154
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 151
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 144
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 138
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 136
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 131
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 129
Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 127
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 125
Low scores — Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 36; Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 40; Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 41; Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 41.
Two-Man Scramble League
Scores through Aug. 1
Players Points
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 65
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 63
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 59
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 59
Joe Keb, Bob Keb 59
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 58
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 58
Don Myers, Don Sproch 57
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 56
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 55
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 55
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 53
Austin Manth, Adam King 52
Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 51
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 51
Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 51
Dave Hippenhammer, Todd Anderson 51
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 50
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 48
Lenny Hutson, Wayne Nagel 47
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 46
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 45
Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 45
Shane Click, Dustin Hamilton 45
Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 44
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 42
Brock Diederich, Eric Kurtz 41
Steve Churchward, Doug Foy 39
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 34
Cole Krebs, Mark Rohm 33
Low scores — Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 33; Brock Diederich, Erik Kurtz 34; Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 35; Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 35; Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 35; Vic Clark, Curt Kula 35.
Tuesday Night League
Scores through Aug. 2
Players Points
Brock Diederich, Howard Marchand
MJS Apparel 426
Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 401
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus S&T 395
Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 370
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter Fiechter Construction 364
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Garrett Bowl 362
Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson Nick’s Affordable
Tree Care 356
Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 355
Kyle Beckman, Nick Tony Garrett State Bank 353
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 348
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 347
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 347
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 340
Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 338
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 338
Mark Burnworth, Steve Weikart 337
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 330
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 327
Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds Littlejohn Auctions 327
Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower Open MRI 319
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 290
Mark Richardson, John Good 260
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Mark Richardson 37, Howard Marchand 38, Jeff Beerbower 38.
Wednesday Night League
Scores through Aug. 3
Players Points
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 371
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 344
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 328
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral
Home 326
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body
Shop #2 324
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 319
Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 317
Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 313
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 311
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb
Molded Plastics 309
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/
Amy Demske 307
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/
Colburn Customs 305
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 304
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 303
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country
Club 302
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body
Shop 301
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett
Veterinary Clinic #1 299
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 292
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 288
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 273
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 273
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 271
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett
Veterinary Clinic #2 264
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe
Insurance 238
Low scores — Kyle Branscum 37, Jeff Webb 37, Don Myers 37, Bill Davidson 38, Grant Surfus 38, Tom Kleeman 38.
Thursday Morning League
Scores through Aug. 4
Players Points
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 175
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 174
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 173
Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 167
Greg Kolkman, Paul Hemsoth 167
Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 166
Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 165
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 165
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 159
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 159
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 158
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 155
Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 155
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 154
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 154
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 151
Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 151
Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 151
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 151
Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 150
Dewey Delong, Steve Houser 149
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 147
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 146
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 146
Steve Neumann, Mike Dietlein 144
Les Franken, Bob Jones 143
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 141
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 139
Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 139
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 137
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 136
Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 133
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 124
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 121
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 119
Jeff Kempf, Matt Bianski 116
Low scores — Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 33; Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 33; Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 33; Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 33; Les Franken, Bob Jones 33.
American Legion League
Scores through Aug. 4
Players Points
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 437
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 418
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 409
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 404
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 401
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 398
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 398
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 397
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 395
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 395
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 393
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 388
Jeff Kessler, Jonathan Kessler 384
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 377
Brock Diederich, Drew Omspacher 376
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 373
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 368
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 362
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 356
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 355
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 349
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 329
Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 319
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 316
Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 307
Dave Lochner, Lance LaLone 287
Low scores — Bobby Diederich 35, Brock Diederich 37, Howard Marchand 37, Mike Kleeman 38, Dave VanDerbosch 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.