LAOTTO — Victoria Ruble of Garrett won the title of Miss Auburn Cord Dusenberg 2020 in a field of six contestants at the conclusion of a pageant held Sunday, Aug. 25 at Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto.
Ruble is a 2016 graduate of Garrett High School and senior at Ball State University studying Entrepreneurial Management. Her platform is Redefining CommUNITY. As Miss ACD 2020, Ruble attended activities during the Labor Day festival. Throughout her reign, she promoted her platform, continued volunteering and shared her vocal abilities.
In June, she will compete in the Miss Indiana Scholarship Pageant, a preliminary to the Miss America Pageant. Ruble is the daughter of Scott and Carmen Ruble.
Judging was based on private interview, talent on stage question, evening gown and platform statement. Ruble offered a vocal performance to “Run by You” by Whitney Houston for her talent.
Elayna Hasty was first runner-up. She performed an opera performance to “O Mio Babbino Caro.” Kaitlyn Bestul was selected second runner-up. She performed a lyrical dance to “Breathe In” by Ariana Grande.
Other contestants included Jenna Pittenger, Megan Riehle and Tori VanDiepenbos.
