GARRETT – Garrett’s softball team played four games since last Thursday, but only the results of two of those are available on either MaxPreps or GameChanger.
Results from Saturday’s Garrett Invitational are not available.
Garrett 18, Hamilton 2
At Hamilton April 27, Garrett scored seven times in the second and eight more in the fifth. The Railroaders added a single run in the first and two more in the third.
Hamilton scored single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Pitcher Ashlee Vanderbosch allowed six hits and struck out 11 to get the win for Garrett. Both of Hamilton’s runs were unearned.
At the plate, Mackenzie Smith homered while teammates Bianca Beisheim and Abbey Fortier had doubles.
Fortier, Smith, Ayla Arambula and Laney Miller had two hits each. Beisheim and Smith drove in three runs each while Miller knocked in two.
Eastside 10, Garrett 1
Host Garrett was held to just two hits as undefeated Eastside did all of its damage in the final three innings.
Scoreless through four, the Blazers got on the board with a run in the fifth. Eastside then exploded for eight in the sixth and added one in the seventh.
Garrett’s run came in the seventh inning.
Ayla Arambula and Kyana Martinez had singles to account for both of Garrett’s hits. Martinez drove in the Railroaders’ run.
Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower allowed one run and two walks while striking out 12.
Katie O’Brien homered for the Blazers while Moyra McAtee had a double and a triple. O’Brien drove in three runs.
Lilli Cline and Victoria Roose had two hits each. McAtee, Roose and Jayci Kitchen knocked in two runs each.
