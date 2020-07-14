GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., continues free summer programs for teens.
July 13-16 is STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Week.
July 20-23 is Good Works Week.
July 27-30 is End of Summer Bash.
Lunch and a snack will be provided each day.
“This will be a great way for teens to get out of the house after being at home for the last few months,” said Danielle Johnson, director of adolescent well-being. “The youth and family staff here at the JAM Center are thrilled to welcome teens back.”
Space is limited to 30 students each week. Spots are still available for students entering grades 6-12 this fall.
A description of each week is available at myjamcenter.org/youth-and-family-3.
For questions or more information, call the JAM Center at 357-1917.
