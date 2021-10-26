Pop trivia night planned
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., will host a 90s pop culture trivia night and silent auction from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Activities include prize drawings. Food will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Garrett High School trip to Arizona in June 2022.
The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 1. Entry forms are available at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center or Garrett American Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.