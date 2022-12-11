FORT WAYNE — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a series of PACT Act town halls and resource fairs.
Representatives will be on site to answer questions about eligibility and enrollment, toxic exposure screening, information on filing claims, women’s health and more.
The law empowers the VA to provide generations of veterans — and their survivors — with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
• Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era and Post 9/11 combat veterans.
• Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.
• Adds more presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure.
• Provides toxic exposure screenings to every veteran enrolled in VA health care; and
• Helps the VA improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposure.
The events will take place at the following times and locations:
• Wednesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka;
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fort Wayne VA Northern Indiana Health Care Clinic, 2121 Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne; and
• Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Marion VA Medical Center, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Veterans Benefits Administration will be at the Muncie and Hoosier clinics to answer benefit and claims questions at the following times and locations:
• Today, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Hoosier VA Clinic, 1496 W. Hoosier Blvd., Peru (no screenings); and
• Today, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Muncie VA Clinic, 3401 N. Morrison Road, Muncie (no screenings).
Any veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling (800) MY-VA-411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.