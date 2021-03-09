Golf league meetings begin March 15
GARRETT — Garrett Country Club will hold league meetings for the upcoming golf season the week of March 15.
The ladies league meeting will be Monday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The two-man scramble league will meet Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday men’s leagues will meet March 16 and March 17 at 7 p.m.
The American Legion league will meet Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m.
The senior league will meet Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m.
League play will begin in mid-April. League openings are determined at the organizational meetings for both players and subs.
People interested in joining a league as a player or sub should attend one of the meetings or call the clubhouse at 357-5165.
All teams will be confirmed and the league by-laws will be reviewed at these meetings. Any openings will be filled at the meetings if available.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained for everyone’s safety, organizers said.
