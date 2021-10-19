Garrett announces trick-or-treat times
GARRETT — Trick-or-treat for downtown will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28, the Garrett Parks Authority will show the movie "Cruella" (PG-13) in the Council Chambers, second floor of Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
On Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31, city-wide trick-or-treat hours will be from 5-7 p.m.
