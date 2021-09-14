GKB plans special
needs meeting
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District attendance area and are homeschooled or attend a non-public school.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 in the Alan C. Middleton Administration Building, 900 E. Warfield St. in the superintendent’s office. For additional information, contact Superintendent Tonya Weaver at 357-3185 or by email at tweaver@gkb.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.