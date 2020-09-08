Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett defeats
two NECC opponents
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett shot 219 to 221 for Fairfield and 239 for West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference three-way match at Meadow Valley Aug. 27.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper was the medalist with a 42. Abby Weaver shot a 52 for the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Courtney Barse with a 60, Kaitlyn Bergman with a 65 and Sophia Ruble with a 66.
Kacee Click topped West Noble with a 48.
Bailey Willard led Fairfield with a 54.
Varsity Volleyball
Garrett defeated
by host Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Host Lakeland defeated Garrett 25-7, 26-24, 13-25, 25-20 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Sept. 1 at LaGrange.
Emma Hirchak had 17 assists, 12 kills, five digs, two aces and two block assists for the Railroaders. Logan Smith had 16 assists, 11 kills, eight digs and a solo block.
Morgan Ostrowski had nine kills, 10 digs, two aces, a solo block and a block assists. Sadie Best also had 10 digs and Kinleigh Smith pitched in with three aces.
Bailey Hartsough had 20 kills, nine digs and two block assists for the Lakers. Kelsie Bowling had seven kills and six aces. Lilly Baird had 24 assists and four digs. Faith Riehl and Kylie Bowling each had seven digs. Kendall Moore had six aces, Riehl added four aces, and Bowling had three aces.
Garrett won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-16.
Varsity Cross Country
Railroaders run
at Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Garrett boys finished second as a team and the Garrett girls were fifth at the Panther Run at Prairie Heights High School Aug. 29.
In the boys’ race, Trevor Armstrong finished fourth. Luke Coffman was eighth and Gavin Weller finished 10th. Colton Weimer finished 13th and Landon Davis was 15th.
In the girls’ race, Nataley Armstrong placed sixth. Aida Haynes was 22nd, with Addison Ebert in 34th, Makenna Malcolm in 35th and Samantha Hilkey in 38th.
Golf
Boys golf, baseball
team outing is Sunday
GARRETT — The Garrett High School boys golf and baseball teams are holding a golf outing and fundraiser at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Garrett Country Club.
The cost for four-person team is $260, which includes green fees, golf cart and lunch.
Optional tee box advancement and skins game are each $20 per team. Hole sponsorship is $75.
Forms are available at the Garrett Country Club. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 7.
Memorabilia
Card show set
for Saturday
FORT WAYNE — A sports card and memorabilia show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Ramada Plaza Center and Travel Hotel, formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne, 305 E. Washington Center Road, Exit 312-A off Interstate 69.
Regional dealers will be buying, selling and trading sports and non-sports cards and collectibles.
There is no admission charge. Visitors may bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
