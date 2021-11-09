Arrested in
Noble County
Justin R. Shidler, 26, of the 100 block of North Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Nov. 4 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Artie Collins, 49, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Oct. 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
David Houlton, 43, of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Everett Thomas, 20, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Oct. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and minor consumption, both Class C misdemeanors.
Tristan Richmond, 27, of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Oct. 29 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zachary Hanefeld, 31, of the 1000 block of Potter Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jon Kelly, 36, of Owosso, Michigan, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Oct. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jasmine Sumner, 22, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Oct. 31 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joshua Garcia, 28, of the 1200 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Nov. 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony.
Matthew Drew, 38, of Angola, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tyler Bohler, 32, of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Shawn Piper, 43, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
James Jones, 52, of the 3500 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Nov. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Joshua Ames, 30, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Nov. 3 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant.
Debra Martin, 27, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Nov. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Talisha Maggert, 32, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Ashley, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Nov. 2 by Ashley Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant.
Emily Malcolm, 38, of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Nov. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
