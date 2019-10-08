My name is Tristan Taylor and I am currently the student manager at the Railway Café located within Garrett High School. I am able to do this thanks to the Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education program at Garrett High School where students can work at their place of employment for half of a school day. This particular position is a partnership between Garrett High School and Ambassador Enterprises. They have found that creating this position allows students to gain leadership experience and a higher understanding of business through real-world actions.
I chose to participate in the ICE program for the benefits provided from this program. As the student manager of the Railway Café, I have the opportunity to work with various aspects of the business world. These include financials, professional relations, task management, leadership and the list goes on.
Personally, I love the opportunity to learn what it is truly like to be a part of a successful business such as the Railway Café. It can indeed be quite challenging at times, but I am thankful for that. I am thankful for the challenges because I have to learn how to deal with them, and it is best to experience it now at a young age so I can gain real world experience.
Since I work at a business within the school, my mentors happen to be teachers that I have recently taken classes with. These teachers have guided me along my path in order to be successful and I cannot be more thankful for that. One particular example of this took place early in the year when I observed Mrs. (Brie) Sprunger’s mature and professional manner handling a problem within the workplace. This is something that I strive to incorporate into my role as a student manager.
I would highly recommend taking in the ICE program at Garrett High School because it provides endless opportunities for students. A student can work in any field that they choose so they can prepare themselves for their adult life. Similarly, employers should seek high school students wishing to gain real life experience at a job while still in school. If businesses can provide the world with the service they give the community while giving an opportunity to a high school student, then everybody wins. I would like to thank Ambassador Enterprises, Garrett High School and our customers for this great opportunity.
