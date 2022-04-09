GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District is among 15 new school corporations and 12 continuing corporations that will host more than 70 teacher residents through the Indiana Commission for Higher Education Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program.
School corporations are awarded $15,000 for each resident teacher it hosts. Funding can be used to pay resident and mentor teacher stipends, as well as support costs for postsecondary partners. Initial grant recipients are eligible for renewal of the grant for the 2023-24 school year contingent on continued funding and initial outcomes.
“This is a great opportunity for GKB and our pre-service educators,” Superintendent Tonya Weaver said.
Garrett is partnering with Purdue University in Fort Wayne and Whitley County Consolidated Schools, who will be conducting a similar program. Both districts were awarded $30,000 — enough for two resident teachers apiece.
“During this experience, they will teach alongside an experienced, highly-qualified teacher,” Weaver said. “This opportunity will allow them to apply the pedagogy and theory they have learned to a classroom where they are supported and coached by a trained mentor teacher.
“Our goal upon completion of this full-year residency is for these new educators to be fully prepared to begin their own successful education careers in our school district,” she said.
A total of $1,050,000 in residency grants was awarded for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program was created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly. Modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs, teacher residency programs are year-long, paid teaching experiences for student educators who plan on teaching kindergarten through 12th grade.
Students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. School corporations partner with an Indiana post-secondary institution to execute the program in their district. Institutions provide resources to the corporations, including program monitoring and evaluation, and sourcing of residency candidates.
“The school corporations selected are making strides to develop a pipeline of well-prepared future educators all across Indiana,” said Associate Commissioner for Legislation and Program Implementation Josh Garrison. “Under the teacher residency model, mentor teachers will prepare resident teachers for the challenges they will face in the classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.