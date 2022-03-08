GARRETT — The fourth annual Railroader Rush Show Choir Invitational will take place Saturday at Garrett High School.
Doors open at 8 a.m. All performances will be held in the Performing Arts Center.
As the host choir, Garrett High School’s “Encore!” will perform in exhibition at 4 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony in the Paul Bateman Gym at 4:45 p.m.
Eastside’s “Full Impact” unisex choir will be among the competitors, performing at 10:30 a.m. DeKalb High School’s “Classic Connection” mixed choir will perform at 11 a.m.
The contest will feature a full day of performances in area middle school, unisex and mixed choir categories.
Middle school choirs will open the day’s competition. The schedule is as follows:
8:30 a.m. — “78 Edition” from Memorial Park Middle School;
9 a.m. — “Class Act” from Woodside/Summit Middle School;
9:30 a.m. — “MC Singers” from Maple Creek Middle School; and
10 a.m. — “New Generation: from Churubusco Junior-Senior High School.
Four choirs are competing in the unisex division:
10:30 a.m. — “Full Impact” from Eastside Junior-Senior High School;
11:30 a.m. — “Premiere Edition” from East Noble High School;
Noon — “Just Treble” from Jay County High School; and
12:30 p.m. — “Diamond Sensations” from New Palestine High School.
Five choirs have entered the mixed division:
11 a.m. — “Classic Connection” from DeKalb High School;
1 p.m. — “Knight Rhythms” from East Noble High School;
1:30 p.m. — “New Era” from Churubusco Junior-Senior High School;
3 p.m. — “Patriot Edition” from Jay County High School; and
3:30 p.m. — “Crimson Heat” from New Palestine High School.
Daytime awards will be presented in the Paul Bateman Gym at 4:45 p.m.
This is a single-performance competition with no evening competition planned. Awards will be presented at 5:15 p.m. Due to new ISSMA rules this year, only daytime scores will be submitted toward a choir’s state entry score.
